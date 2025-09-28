Speedskating Open House

Hosted by the Let’s Skate Foundation

Ages 4-18 are welcome to join the training. If you know friends interested in trying speedskating, feel free to bring them along!

Cost: FREE!

9/28 Sunday, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, 1834 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI 53704.

Check-in: 03:15 - 03:30 pm

Changing: 03:30 - 03:45 pm

Ice: 03:45 - 05:15 pm

Speed skate rentals will be provided with no charge.

Equipment to prepare on your own:

Helmet (bicycle, inline, or hockey helmets are all acceptable)

Gloves

Knee pads and elbow pads (recommended)

We strongly recommend preparing these items for the best and safest experience.

Registration must be completed at least one day in advance to allow us enough preparation time. Same-day registration and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Contact us at letsskatefoundationwi@gmail.com if you have any questions.