Scotify Studios Presents: Forward by Spencer Wells, featuring performances by Thomas Wincek and Kainalu (DJ Set).

Wed, February 13, 2019 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Madison’s (Lower Bar) 119 King St, Madison,

FREE All Ages

In the last decade, Spencer Wells captured the music scene in Wisconsin, one that didn’t look or sound like anything else. From basement noise shows to sold out festivals, from folk singers to art rappers, a picture emerged of a unique — and genre defiant— music community. In pairing his photographs with the prose of the journalists, poets, and musicians who understood their respective influences best, Wells tells the story of a thriving and innovative culture through portraits of six artists who shaped it. Featured artists include Thomas Wincek, Rory Ferreira, Adelyn Strei, Whilden Hughes VI, Jon Mueller, J.E. Sunde, Christopher Porterfield, Alexander Lloyd Kollman, Thom Fountain, Thax Douglas, David Ravel and Eric Christenson.