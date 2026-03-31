Spend Save Share

media release: Black Earth Children’s Museum knows how to make learning fun. Edvest 529 Plans know how to make your child's educational future possible. Together, we have a fun-filled morning of free activities for you and your kids to learn more about how to financially prepare for secondary education. Visit us from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on April 18. Enter a raffle for one of two $100 contributions to a Edvest 529 account (new or existing) or an annual Black Earth Children’s Museum Family Membership plan. Today is a good day to think about tomorrow - tomorrow is closer than you think.

$6 admission per person.