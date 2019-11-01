press release: USA | 129 minutes | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Jon Watts

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. Our friendly neighborhood superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

"This mischievous film never tires of teasing the conventions and traditions of the genre," - Matthew Norman, London Evening Standard