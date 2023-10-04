media release: Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert" pairs a screening of the Academy Award®-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage. Emmy®-winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complimented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.