The Spine Stealers, Rianna Marie

× Expand Studio Daybreak The Spine Stealers at the bar. The Spine Stealers

media release: The Spine Stealers are a nationally touring eerie folk project fronted by songwriter Emma O’Shea with a heavy inspiration from the Northwoods of Wisconsin. In their three years, they’ve etched their name into the Midwest folk scene and further through a devotion to touring.

We’ll start off our evening with Rianna Marie. Rianna Marie. started writing in the quiet rhythms of rural Wisconsin. Her heartfelt songs explore the intricacies of love, the passage of time, and introspection. Rianna has toured across the midwest and on national tours to the East and West coasts. Her latest EP, Time Down Here, released in September 2025.

Tickets $12 in advance and $15 at the door