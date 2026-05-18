Spinning Flax to Fiber

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Aubergine 1226 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 5304

media release: We have an excellent line-up of deeply knowledgeable and skilled spinners to demonstrate the ancient magic of transforming flax straw into gold.  Together this group of spinners can also answer all of your spinning questions. Visitors will have an opportunity give spinning a whirl, too!

Presenters:   

Evie of Jillian Eve https://www.youtube.com/@JillianEve

Holin Kennen https://victoriantechinstitute.blogspot.com/

Bee Hahn of Babes Fiber Garden https://babesfibergarden.com/

Joanne Blodgett https://www.blackberryfarm.info/

Kallia Walkowiak https://www.instagram.com/runningconceptart/ 

Parking Info: Street parking available

Info

Aubergine 1226 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 5304
Crafts, Special Events
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