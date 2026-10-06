The Spirit in the Sky: The Stories Behind the Book

media release: Join us for an evening celebrating songs that have shaped generations of music lovers and sparked enduring conversations about life's meaning.

In The Spirit in the Sky: The Power of Music in Our Search for Graceland, Jeff Crosby explores the work of 17 influential musical artists and the ways their songs express wonder, longing, faith, and the search for meaning.

Hear Crosby reflect on artists including Paul Simon, Tracy Chapman, Marvin Gaye, Cat Stevens, the Beatles, George Harrison, and others—and consider how their music continues to connect people across generations and invite us to reflect on life's deeper questions.

The Continental Congress will perform songs featured in The Spirit in the Sky throughout the evening, offering a chance to hear the music at the center of Crosby’s reflections live.

Books will be available for a suggested donation.

About the Author: Jeff Crosby is an organizational leader and writer who has spent more than four decades working in the world of words and ideas through roles in bookselling and publishing, including at The Association of Logos Bookstores and InterVarsity Press. He currently serves as president of ECPA, the trade association of Christian publishers.

Crosby is also the author of several other books. His work has appeared in numerous magazines and trade journals, including CRUX, Conversations Journal, Living Lutheran, Publishers Weekly, Urban Faith Magazine, and Books and Culture. He and his wife, Cindy, live in the Chicago area.