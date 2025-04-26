Spiritbox, Loathe, Dying Wish, Gel

× Expand Jonathan Weiner The four members of the band Spiritbox. Spiritbox

media release: Two-time GRAMMY-nominated progressive metal band Spiritbox have announced their anticipated Tsunami Sea North American Tour. Kicking off April 3rd in Dallas, TX, produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada with Loathe, Dying Wish, and GEL as support.

The announcement follows the band’s second consecutive GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance (“Cellar Door”) which no woman has ever won this sole category. The tour announcement also follows the reveal of their anticipated sophomore album, Tsunami Sea, slated for release on March 7th via Pale Chord / Rise Records. The album's first two singles, the heavy hitter “Soft Spine” and melodic “Perfect Soul,” showcase the band’s dynamic range and their ability to seamlessly fuse diverse sonic influences, offering a glimpse into the depth and ambition of the forthcoming record.

For many artists, a meteoric rise can often mean a sudden plateau. However, for Grammy-nominated progressive heavy metal mainstays Spiritbox, there appears to be no end in sight on their near-constant ascent to the top. Formed in 2017 in the picturesque yet isolated region of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, by vocalist Courtney Laplante and guitarist Mike Stringer, Spiritbox would fully cement themselves as a household name in the summer of 2020 with the release of their blistering breakout single "Holy Roller," along with a host of other captivating singles shortly after, resulting in a media firestorm of hype.

With new and existing fans eagerly watching their next move, Spiritbox exceeded every expectation imaginable in 2021 with the release of their genre-defining debut studio album Eternal Blue via Pale Chord/Rise Records. Eternal Blue, which debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200, kicked open the doors of the heavy metal scene and rewrote the genre's playbook with 12 stunning tracks that incorporated everything from djent and post-metal to infectious synth-laden pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements, brought fully to life by the inimitable Laplante's ethereal and commanding vocal performances.

The album cycle for Eternal Blue saw Spirtbox not only grace the covers of esteemed music publications such as Revolver, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, and Kerrang!, among many others but would also solidify the band as one of the most in-demand groups in live music today with their one-hundred percent sold out, first-ever headlining tour in support of the album which saw ticket sales over 40,000. The band would also share the stage with seasoned metal veterans such as Limp Bizkit and Ghost and win Best International Breakthrough Band at the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

In 2022, Spiritbox secured highly-coveted spots at numerous major US rock and metal festivals and were nominated for two JUNO awards, respectively. Spiritbox would also round out their current lineup with the inclusion of drummer Zev Rose and bassist Josh Gilbert in addition to releasing their sonically experimental EP Rotoscope in June of that year as well as a cross-genre collaboration with dubstep artist Illenium for the track "Shivering."

During another whirlwind year for the band, including a US tour with Shinedown and Papa Roach, Spiritbox wrote and recorded their critically acclaimed EP, The Fear of Fear, released in November 2023. The EP features the single "Jaded," which was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. In the same month, the band would make another genre-bending splash with a high-profile collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her song "Cobra."

Whatever comes next for Spiritbox, one thing is for sure: expect the unexpected and a firm commitment to creating wholly authentic music with passion, purpose, and constant evolution.