media release: Spirits & Sequins Drag Bingo with Bianca Lynn Breeze & Loretta Love Lee

Get ready for a fabulous night of bingo, cocktails, and drag performances at Yahara Bay Distillery in Fitchburg!

Join your hosts Bianca Lynn Breeze and Loretta Love Lee for Spirits & Sequins Drag Bingo, featuring 10 rounds of bingo, dazzling performances, prizes, and plenty of laughs throughout the night. Whether you're coming for the bingo, the cocktails, or the glamour, this is the perfect night out with friends.

And for Bianca, this night is extra special — it’s her first time back at Yahara Bay in years, and she’s ready to kick off a new era of unforgettable drag bingo nights. If you’ve been before, you know the energy. If you haven’t, this is the perfect time to experience it.

Yahara Bay Distillers

6250 Nesbitt Rd. Suite #200

Fitchburg, WI 53719

$20/ $25 Day of Show

Eventbrite Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-and-sequins-tickets-1984905999276

7pm-9pm