7:30 pm on 5/1, 2 & 7:30 pm on 5/2, 7:30 pm on 5/7-8 and 2 pm, 5/9, Edgewood University-Diane Ballweg Theatre.

media release: Edgewood University Theatre presents The Spitfire Grill, music and book by James Valcq, lyrics and book by Fred Alley, based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff. Directed by Stephen Tabor, Musical Director Dr. Adam Shelton.

A troubled young parolee yearning for a fresh start follows her dreams to Wisconsin, based on a page from an old travel book, only to find a small town with a gritty heart aching with longing and regret. Unexpectedly discovering the healing power of community while working at the Spitfire Grill, Percy reawakens the entire town’s capacity for rebirth, forgiveness, and hope.

Set to a melodic folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a joyous celebration of human kindness.