The Splendid Little War: The Spanish-American War
media release: The 1898 War with Spain (also known as the Spanish-American War) ended the Spanish Empire and made the United States a global power. Its effects rippled across the 20th Century and beyond. Join WVM’s Director Chris Kolakowski and Curator of History Kevin Hampton for a discussion about the conflict and Wisconsin’s role in it. This event is free, virtual, and suitable for all ages. Please register in advance.
