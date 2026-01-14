Sploinky Rave DJs

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A pulse-pounding, bass-blasting experience like no other! Touring nationwide, Sploinky Rave delivers electrifying DJ sets from top-tier talent, pushing the boundaries of sound and energy. Get ready to feel the bass in your chest and lose yourself in a night of immersive lights, unforgettable vibes, and face-melting music. Join the movement and experience the ultimate bass music party sweeping across the US!

