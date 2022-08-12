press release: Join Greater Madison Music City Project every other Friday, July 1 through October 7, on the 100 block of State Street for Mad Lit, a free concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color. The series will run from 8 PM until 11 PM and will include pop-up shops, visual exhibits, and community-led workshops.

The spoken word showcase features RR Moore, Miss Progress, Derek Johnson, Lature, 1neofmani, Sarah Branch, Willie Wright, Erick Blue, Opal Ellyse, Duda da Def, Poetic Ye, Antoine McNeail, DJ Vilas Park Sniper.