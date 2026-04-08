Sun Prairie Civic Theatre grades 7-9 production, 7 pm on 7/24, 2 & 7 pm on 7/25 and 2 pm, 7/26.

media release: SPCT's Summer Youth Production of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition. This high-energy, family-friendly musical adventure follows SpongeBob and friends as they race to save Bikini Bottom from disaster, celebrating optimism, teamwork, and being yourself through catchy songs and big laughs. Register to audition and be part of this PG-rated, one-hour adaptation of the Broadway hit.

Performances are July 24-26 at Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie.