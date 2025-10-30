Spooktacular Trick of Treat
to
media release: Business Trick or Treat Locations (last updated: September 25, 2025)
Bring your kiddos for a fun afternoon of trick or treating at your favorite local Sun Prairie businesses! This year’s Business Trick or Treat will take place on Thursday, October 30, from 2-5PM.
Full Event Activities Include:
* Halloween character visits (by Sun Prairie Theater Dept students)
* Balloon Photo Frame Area by Pop Art Entertainment
* Spooky Public Piano available to play
* Business Decorating Contest (participating businesses denoted with *)
* Raffle prizes for trick or treaters that visit 10 or more businesses: map pick up and drop off to Cannery Square (Piano Gal) or Beans N Cream
Map Raffle: Go to at least 10 participating businesses and get your map stamped at each location. Turn your map to the drop boxes located at either The Loop or Beans N Cream Coffeehouse at the end of the event to be entered in the raffle! Lots of great prizes! Winners will be drawn on Nov 3.
Any business outside of Downtown counts for an extra raffle entry!!
Event Coordinator: The Piano Gal Shop in sponsorship with Downtown Sun Prairie
* decorating contest, +raffle donation
Kobussen*+: Bus next to Sun Prairie Utilities, coloring sheets & bus tour, candy
Andy Eyers State Farm: 233 E Main St, pictures with Jake & candy
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland*+: 4801 S Biltmore, tbd & candy
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce: 109 E Main St, stickers & candy
Specific Health Massage*: 242 E Main St, candy, handouts, & prizes
Peak Performance Chiropractic & Rehab: 242 E Main St, candy
Sun Prairie Historical Society at the Crosse House: 133 W Main St, candy
Forward Legal Services: 313 E Linnerud Dr, candy
Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum: 115 E Main St, candy & photo backdrop area
Capitol Physical Therapy: 1266 W Main St Suite 1, candy
Sun Prairie Utilities*: 125 W Main St, candy
CI Pediatric Therapy Centers: 395 E Linnerud Dr, candy
Buck & Honey’s*+: 804 Liberty Blvd Suite 105, candy
Beans N Cream Coffeehouse+: 345 Cannery Square, candy
Moda Muse: 375 E Main St, candy
Chick Fil A East Madison: At Sun Prairie Flowers, coupons
The Little Gym: Cannery Square, candy, coupons, & spinning wheel
Sun Prairie Police Department: 2598 W Main St, candy
Liv’s Drink Emporium+: 3140 Edmonton Dr, candy
Infinity Martial Arts+: Cannery Square, candy & break a board
The Nitty Gritty*+: 315 E Linnerud Dr, candy
One Community Bank: 2580 Ironwood Dr, candy
Running Diva Mom: 351 E Main St #335 Cannery Square, candy & obstacle course
Rosati’s Pizza of Sun Prairie+: 355 E Linnerud Dr, candy
Glass Nickel Pizza: 410 E Main St, candy
Forever Yours Jewelry*+: 211 E Main St, candy
Hebl & Hebl, LLP*: 1150 W Main St, candy
Razor Sharp Screen Printing*+: 227 E Main St, candy
Wisconsin Apparel*+: 229 E Main St, candy
Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant+: 239 E Main St, candy & $5 classic margaritas for the grown ups
Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick+: 245 E Main St, candy
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland+*: Cannery Square, candy & tissue ghost lollipop prize picker
Finish Line Towing: Rosati’s Parking Lot/Linnerud, candy
Milwaukee Tool+*: Cannery Square, candy
Salvatores Tomato Pies: 121 E Main St, candy
Hearts on Fire Designs LLC+: 701 Lois Dr, candy, kid’s craft, 10% off