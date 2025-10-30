Spooktacular Trick of Treat

media release: Business Trick or Treat Locations (last updated: September 25, 2025)

Bring your kiddos for a fun afternoon of trick or treating at your favorite local Sun Prairie businesses! This year’s Business Trick or Treat will take place on Thursday, October 30, from 2-5PM.

Full Event Activities Include:

* Halloween character visits (by Sun Prairie Theater Dept students)

* Balloon Photo Frame Area by Pop Art Entertainment

* Spooky Public Piano available to play

* Business Decorating Contest (participating businesses denoted with *)

* Raffle prizes for trick or treaters that visit 10 or more businesses: map pick up and drop off to Cannery Square (Piano Gal) or Beans N Cream

Map Raffle: Go to at least 10 participating businesses and get your map stamped at each location. Turn your map to the drop boxes located at either The Loop or Beans N Cream Coffeehouse at the end of the event to be entered in the raffle! Lots of great prizes! Winners will be drawn on Nov 3.

Any business outside of Downtown counts for an extra raffle entry!!

Event Coordinator: The Piano Gal Shop in sponsorship with Downtown Sun Prairie

* decorating contest, +raffle donation

Kobussen*+: Bus next to Sun Prairie Utilities, coloring sheets & bus tour, candy

Andy Eyers State Farm: 233 E Main St, pictures with Jake & candy

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland*+: 4801 S Biltmore, tbd & candy

Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce: 109 E Main St, stickers & candy

Specific Health Massage*: 242 E Main St, candy, handouts, & prizes

Peak Performance Chiropractic & Rehab: 242 E Main St, candy

Sun Prairie Historical Society at the Crosse House: 133 W Main St, candy

Forward Legal Services: 313 E Linnerud Dr, candy

Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum: 115 E Main St, candy & photo backdrop area

Capitol Physical Therapy: 1266 W Main St Suite 1, candy

Sun Prairie Utilities*: 125 W Main St, candy

CI Pediatric Therapy Centers: 395 E Linnerud Dr, candy

Buck & Honey’s*+: 804 Liberty Blvd Suite 105, candy

Beans N Cream Coffeehouse+: 345 Cannery Square, candy

Moda Muse: 375 E Main St, candy

Chick Fil A East Madison: At Sun Prairie Flowers, coupons

The Little Gym: Cannery Square, candy, coupons, & spinning wheel

Sun Prairie Police Department: 2598 W Main St, candy

Liv’s Drink Emporium+: 3140 Edmonton Dr, candy

Infinity Martial Arts+: Cannery Square, candy & break a board

The Nitty Gritty*+: 315 E Linnerud Dr, candy

One Community Bank: 2580 Ironwood Dr, candy

Running Diva Mom: 351 E Main St #335 Cannery Square, candy & obstacle course

Rosati’s Pizza of Sun Prairie+: 355 E Linnerud Dr, candy

Glass Nickel Pizza: 410 E Main St, candy

Forever Yours Jewelry*+: 211 E Main St, candy

Hebl & Hebl, LLP*: 1150 W Main St, candy

Razor Sharp Screen Printing*+: 227 E Main St, candy

Wisconsin Apparel*+: 229 E Main St, candy

Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant+: 239 E Main St, candy & $5 classic margaritas for the grown ups

Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick+: 245 E Main St, candy

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland+*: Cannery Square, candy & tissue ghost lollipop prize picker

Finish Line Towing: Rosati’s Parking Lot/Linnerud, candy

Milwaukee Tool+*: Cannery Square, candy

Salvatores Tomato Pies: 121 E Main St, candy

Hearts on Fire Designs LLC+: 701 Lois Dr, candy, kid’s craft, 10% off

