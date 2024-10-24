Spooktacular Trick or Treat

media release: Come down town to Sun Prairie for the annual Business Spooktacular Trick or Trick on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 2-5pm at participating businesses! This annual event is coordinated by Sun Prairie business, The Piano Gal Shop. Owner Marta Hansen took over planning the popular event three years ago.

This is a family friendly event with lots of fun trick or treating, as well as other event activities. There will be character visits from The Sanderson Sisters from 3-5pm, a balloon photo area in Cannery Square by Pop Art Entertainment, a Haunted Walk located at The Loop, and a public piano available to play in Cannery Square by The Piano Gal Shop. Grab a map from either Beans N Cream Coffeehouse or The Loop and trick or treat at as many participating businesses as you can. Get stamped at each business and visit at least 10 businesses to be entered to win a raffle prize from local Sun Prairie businesses. Maps can be turned in to Beans N Cream or The Loop in the drop boxes. Many businesses will be decked out for the decorating contest and activities at individual businesses will vary.

Link to Facebook event page: https://www.facebook. com/share/2BwVmPP86wDkLPA5/

Link to list of participting businesses and event info: https://thepianogalshop. com/business-spooktacular- 2024-participating-businesses/