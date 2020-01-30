6:30 pm, 1/30-2/1 & 2/6-8, The Winnebago. $20.

press release: Mystery! Trickery! Sistery! Spooky Adventure Club is on the Case!

In true Are We Delicious? fashion this show has not been written yet (as of Jan. 6). The cast will write the show in three days, rehearse for three and open to the public on the seventh.

Directed by: Jaclyn June Johnson.

Featuring the Are We Delicious 2019/2020 ensemble: Casem AbuLughod, Stacey Garbarski, Trevin Gay, Autumn Shiley, Tony Trout and Jessica Kennedy!

Are We Delicious? will bring you local, original work that is truly Creatively Crafted Chaos! Everyone writes, everyone acts and no one can rest until the final curtain.