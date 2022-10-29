Spooky Soiree

media release: DaneMAC looks forward to meeting you, don't forget your costume! DaneMAC has the rest covered - dancing, food, drinks, treat bags .. and more!

D﻿aneMAC -We're removing the barriers between survivors of gender-based violence and post-assault support services by leveraging technology, developing entirely new support options, and mobilizing services.

Through extensive research and community engagement, we have identified three overarching areas of focus which best reflect the currently unmet needs of survivors in Dane County: PATH, MAP, and SEE. Learn more @ danecenter.org

Events during the night: 50/50 raffle, costume contest, presentation on DaneMAC