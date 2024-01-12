Spookybro b2b AztekDevil, Phrequency, Rafael, EthMan, Asiimov, Jezter, King Woo, ESHVR, VOSS

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us in celebrating the birthdays of Liquid's resident photographer Moises "Berzerk Media" Perez and bartender Hailey! We've curated a lineup, with two stages going all night, featuring their top acts & crowd favorites for a multi-genre night of bass music & celebration of our Wisconsin electronic scene featuring Spookybro b2b AztekDevil : Phrequency : Rafael : EthMan : Asiimov : Jezter : King Woo : ESHVR : VOSS On Sale Now w/ Limited Qty of FREE 21+ Tix So scoop your pair before they are gone

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Spookybro b2b AztekDevil, Phrequency, Rafael, EthMan, Asiimov, Jezter, King Woo, ESHVR, VOSS - 2024-01-12 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spookybro b2b AztekDevil, Phrequency, Rafael, EthMan, Asiimov, Jezter, King Woo, ESHVR, VOSS - 2024-01-12 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spookybro b2b AztekDevil, Phrequency, Rafael, EthMan, Asiimov, Jezter, King Woo, ESHVR, VOSS - 2024-01-12 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spookybro b2b AztekDevil, Phrequency, Rafael, EthMan, Asiimov, Jezter, King Woo, ESHVR, VOSS - 2024-01-12 22:00:00 ical