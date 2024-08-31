media release: Flying Low Skateshop and WORT 89.9 FM present the first annual Sporte De WORT Skateboard Contest!

Bringing together some of the best skateboarding and music in Madison, Sporte De WORT is free to enter and open to the first 40 entrants.

Join WORT DJs Bad Sister Heidi (Psychoacoustics), The Real Jaguar (Who Cooks for You?), and DJ Slimzy (Global Revolutions and On the Horizon) as well as skater DJ’s Jasper (@jasper.25), Jordan (@tranquilityjordan), and DJ Dogtreat as they set the mood for a fun morning of thrills and spills. Come cheer on the skaters as they thrash their way to great prizes!

When: Saturday, August 31, 8am-1pm (9/1 rain date)

Where: Goodman Skatepark at McPike Park (223 S Ingersoll St)

Three Ways to Sign-Up:

–In-store at Flying Low Skateshop (4509 Monona Dr)

–Call 608-212-6811

–Email flyinglowskateshop@gmail.com

*Skaters under 18 need guardian’s signature

There are four divisions you can compete in: Beginner, Intermediate, Old Dawg OG, and Advanced. Contestants get two (2) one-minute runs, and will be judged on consistency, trick difficulty, style, and variety. The grand finale will be a Best Trick “Coast To Coast Ledge Challenge” open to all contestants.

Special thanks for contest prize support go to our friends Thrasher Magazine, Baker Skateboards, Deathwish Skateboards, AWH Skateboard Distribution, Monona Bakery and Eatery, North Shore Pizza and Subs, Monona Antiques, MadCity Music, The Door, Double Bass Workshop, and SDS Madison.