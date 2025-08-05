Sports for Active Seniors 35th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Theme: “ Play Young, Stay Young”

SAS turns 35 years old this year! We’re looking forward to this celebration of friendships and fun experiences enjoyed over the years. The 35th Anniversary Celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Mark your calendar!

The Tenney Park John Wall Family Pavilion is the setting for our celebration. This beautiful indoor facility is on the Yahara River near the Lake Mendota shore. We’ll gather at 11:00 a.m., with a catered lunch served at noon, followed by social activities. Cost is $5.00 per person.

All SAS members, current and former, and significant others are invited! More details will follow.