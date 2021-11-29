Sports for Active Seniors Bowlling

media release: Bowling in November: After missing last season of bowling, we’re ready to begin once again. We’ll be bowling on Mondays which will be November 1, 15 and 29.

On Nov. 1, come out and bowl at Ten Pin Alley at 1:30. Monday fees are just $1.75 a game and $1.25 for shoe rental. Balls are available at no cost.

On Monday, November 15, we’ll be bowling at 1:30 at Schwoegler’s for Monday Madness. Bowl for one hour for just $5 (shoes not included).

On November 29, we’ll be at Bowl-A-Vard on the East side (13 Atlas Ct.), again at 1:30. On Mondays they also feature bowling for one hour for just $5 (shoes not included).

Come on out and join us for some socializing and oh yes, bowling. If you have any questions, please email, call or text Georgine (gph8334@gmail.com), 608.513.7658. We hope to see some new faces this year!