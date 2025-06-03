Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Tues. June 3 at 10 am Hiking the Lost City

We will hike the Lost City and surrounding prairie from the Arboretum Visitor Center. Take Hwy 12/18 beltline to Seminole Hwy towards Madison. Turn right on McCaffrey Drive and follow to visitor’s center. Wear appropriate attire and boots and bring suntan lotion and a drink of your choice. It is an easy 2.9 mile hike. Lunch will be at Zuzu restaurant (vegan options) 1336 Drake Street (across from Vilas Zoo). Questions:Kim:608 697-5389.