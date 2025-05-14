Sports for Active Seniors Meeting

media release: The SAS General Meeting will be a Pot Luck held at 11:00 AM at the Fitchburg Public Library at 5530 Lacy Road. Please join us for Fun, Fellowship and planning for our celebration of 35 years of SAS. In planning for our 35th anniversary party, we need members to volunteers to help with set up and clean up. We also need peop[e to help with games, mixers, equipment for games ( volley ball, bingo, etc.) and some “white elephant“ donations for prizes. Technical help to run ongoing pictures of past SAS events would be appreciated. Current pictures from Tennis, Golf, Camping, Canoeing, Bowling, etc. would really be a great addition to our collection. Please remember to snap some and send them to: yvonnesor@gmail.com.