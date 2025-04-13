Sports!
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Seated show; $20.
Get ready to score big at "SPORTS! A Variety Burlesque Cabaret" on April 13th at Noon! Join us for a brunch spectacular that's more fun than Sunday morning should allow!
Climb into excitement with mountain climbing, swing into action with baseball, flex your muscles with WWE Wrestling and weightlifting, punch up the fun with boxing, and tackle the day with football!
