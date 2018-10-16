Spooky Stories About Spotted Owls

press release: When night falls in the forest, foes real and imagined emerge - bears, mountain lions, escaped convicts, ghosts...oh my! Gavin M. Jones, a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has spent five years roaming the forests of California's Sierra Nevada after dark studying the rare and threatened spotted owl. In this Evenings With Audubon with Halloween around the corner, Gavin will tell spooky stories from his fieldwork and share about the ghosts the of past and present that still threaten the spotted owl today.

This talk is free, open to the public, and family-friendly. Free parking is available in the ramp across Main Street (when you enter the ramp, you'll need to take a ticket, but by the time you leave the gates will be open and you won't need to pay)