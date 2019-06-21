press release: This is a special free concert that will take place outside, by the graffiti wall. It is being presented as part of Made Music Madison, a citywide celebration of music.

SPREDTR is a low-fi, psychedelic beats experiment by dj Bruno Zaire (WORT's Pan Africa Radio). Expect turntables, jazz samples, and gothic broken beats. SPREDTR uses an archive of over 10 years of electronic-jazz recordings, that are sampled and sequenced into a soundscape of underground funk — then remixed live. New album is a cassette-based album released on Brooklyn's Fuzzy Warbles label. The 'K7' features dj Black Jack Nicholson, Bandy Lou, and dj BruceBlaq.