SPREDTR

Google Calendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  This is a special free concert that will take place outside, by the graffiti wall. It is being presented as part of Made Music Madison, a citywide celebration of music.

SPREDTR is a low-fi, psychedelic beats experiment by dj Bruno Zaire (WORT's Pan Africa Radio). Expect turntables, jazz samples, and gothic broken beats. SPREDTR uses an archive of over 10 years of electronic-jazz recordings, that are sampled and sequenced into a soundscape of underground funk — then remixed live. New album is a cassette-based album released on Brooklyn's Fuzzy Warbles label. The 'K7' features dj Black Jack Nicholson, Bandy Lou, and dj BruceBlaq.

Info

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-259-1030
Google Calendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - SPREDTR - 2019-06-21 17:00:00