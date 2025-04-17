4/17-27, Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

Presents Spring Awakening

Book by Steven Sater, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik

An electrifying exploration of the journey from adolescence to adulthood is passionately told through pulsing rock music. In 1891 Germany a group of young people navigate the passage of self-discovery and the perils of coming of age in a daring and thrilling modern musical. Adapting a classic and controversial early modern work by Frank Wedekind, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik crafted a groundbreaking musical illuminating the ever-present conflict between generations and the tragic consequences that can follow from repressing the truth of who we are.

Director and choreographer Erica Berman leads actors Aristotle Awes, Grant Borcherding, Maya Buffomante, Ava Childs, Christopher Conkle, Anais Jones, Olivia Kider, Ali Leff, Andrew Linden, Chloe Maier, Carly Miller, Jonathan Pufall, Thea Quick, Sarah Rhoads, Teddy Seward, Ella Smith, Sewit Tesfai, and Thawun Thongvanh.

Kevin Blakeslee is the music director, Mari Bass is the co-choreographer, Audrey Lauren Standish is the intimacy director, Cooper Skubal is the violence director, Anna Gebarski is the dramaturg, Bradnon Wardell is the scenic designer, assisted by Xiner Wu, Nora Wondra is the costume designer, Leo Wang is the lighting designer, Joshua Nguyen is the sound designer, Rob Wagner is the technical director, Isabel Osterhus is the props director, and Lucy Cowen is the stage manager, assisted by Palmer Papson and Owen Yang.

Content Advisory: This play contains verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, mental illness, abortion, death, and depictions of suicide and sexual content.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible by support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706.

Ticket Prices:

$28 Adult

$23 Senior (62 +)

$23 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)

$10 UW Students and other College Students (ID)

$10 Children (K-12)

$17 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787 (Open M-F 2-6 PM)

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.