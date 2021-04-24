Spring Bike Wash & Safety Checks

media release: April 24, 1-5pm (rain/snow date: May 1)

URL: https://www.facebook.com/ events/785154002417389

Location: Clark Ct (right off the Brittingham Park Path)

Admission: Free

Organizers: Madison Bikes, BikEquity, Down With Bikes, Dream Bikes, and Wheels for Winners

Description:

Have you been riding all winter and still have a thick salt crust on your bike? Did you just get back on the bike for the season and your ride sounds a little creaky? Bought a used bike and want to make sure it's safe? Either way, join us for our Bike Wash on April 24. We'll have cleaning supplies, tools, lube, and volunteers from Madison Bikes, Down With Bikes, Dream Bikes, BikEquity, and Wheels for Winners on site who can check your bike for basic safety. Don't have a bike yet? BikEquity is bringing their bike library to the event.

Please wear a face covering and follow all public health guidelines when attending the event. We will have masks and hand sanitizer available at the event.