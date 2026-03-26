Spring Bird and Wildflower Outing
to
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Come celebrate spring at this annual event brought to you by Get Kids Outside! Kids will look for bloodroot, and other early spring flowers, and take a hike in search of spring birds. A snack will be served around a warm fire. Come join the fun! To register, click the registration link below. Free!
Info
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Environment, Kids & Family