Spring Bird and Wildflower Outing

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Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release:  Come celebrate spring at this annual event brought to you by Get Kids Outside! Kids will look for bloodroot, and other early spring flowers, and take a hike in search of spring birds. A snack will be served around a warm fire. Come join the fun! To register, click the registration link below. Free!

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Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Environment, Kids & Family
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