Spring Birding at MacKenzie Center

It’s that time of year when many songbirds are back in Wisconsin, making their nests and singing their songs. Join Naturalists as we hike around the property to observe these feathered friends. We’ll be visiting the forest, pond and prairie, so bring comfortable shoes for hiking! Also, feel free to bring your own birding equipment, although we will have binoculars and field guides available. Please park and meet naturalists at the Badger Den Parking lot.