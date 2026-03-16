Spring Break Free Book Fair

media release: The Madison Police Department's Community Outreach and Resource Education (CORE) team is inviting families and community members to attend a free book fair during spring break.

The event is open to people of all ages and is designed to encourage reading, connect neighbors and bring the community together in a welcoming and family-friendly environment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse and select free books while spending time with members of the CORE team. We will have board books for toddlers all the way to young adult fiction options. Attendees can also do art projects at craft stations.

"We know kids are out of school and families are looking for free things to do. We hope they'll stop by and get to know our outreach team," said Officer Tyrone Cratic Williams.

The book fair aims to support literacy, provide positive engagement opportunities for youth and ensure families have access to books they can enjoy at home. With spring break providing time for learning and exploration outside the classroom, officers hope the event will inspire young readers.

No registration is required. This is the first year for the event. Book donations are also be accepted at the CORE office at 4020 Mineral Point Road. Any leftover books will be placed inside Little Free Libraries around Madison.

March 23, 2 – 6 p.m., Midtown Police District Community Room - 4020 Mineral Point Rd.

Please direct any questions to the community outreach team by email at core@cityofmadison.com.