Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day

Google Calendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00

RSVP

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: March 27, 9 AM to 4 PM | Madison Central Library

LEARN ABOUT: Computer Coding  |  Video Gaming  |  Careers in these fields.No cost to attend. Must pre-register. Contact: 608.729.1208 or jyoung@ulgm.org

Hosted by My Brother's Keep Madison in partnership with:

City of Madison

Urban League of Greater Madison

100 Black Men of Madison

Madison Library

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-729-1208
RSVP
Google Calendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day - 2018-03-27 09:00:00