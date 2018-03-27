Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day

press release: March 27, 9 AM to 4 PM | Madison Central Library

LEARN ABOUT: Computer Coding | Video Gaming | Careers in these fields.No cost to attend. Must pre-register. Contact: 608.729.1208 or jyoung@ulgm.org

Hosted by My Brother's Keep Madison in partnership with:

City of Madison

Urban League of Greater Madison

100 Black Men of Madison

Madison Library