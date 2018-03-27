Spring Break Gaming & Coding Day
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: March 27, 9 AM to 4 PM | Madison Central Library
LEARN ABOUT: Computer Coding | Video Gaming | Careers in these fields.No cost to attend. Must pre-register. Contact: 608.729.1208 or jyoung@ulgm.org
Hosted by My Brother's Keep Madison in partnership with:
City of Madison
Urban League of Greater Madison
100 Black Men of Madison
Madison Library
