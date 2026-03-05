media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Spring Buds and Birds" at Tenney Park Beach, 1300 Sherman Avenue. Meet at Tenney Park Beach parking lot, there may be water and bathrooms available at main Tenney Park shelter. Join Naturalist Paul Noeldner for a free family friendly guided walk to look for buds ready to burst on bushes and trees, bright red and black Cardinals and Redwing Blackbirds singing sweet songs to establish nesting territories and attract mates, colorful noisy migratory ducks on the water and other signs of Spring! Did you know every cell in a new leaf is already formed tiny in the bud? They wait for the right mix of sunny days to pump up with sap and spring into action! See http://tinyurl.com/ MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Spring, Trees and Migration. Dress warm. We may have a campfire with hot chocolate and smores after the walk. Free, welcoming, diverse, fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. First Saturday Every Month Bird and Nature Adventures at Tenney Park are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones, Friends of Tenney-Lapham, and Wild Tenney. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104