press release: Habitat ReStore will be hosting their annual spring celebration on Saturday, April 21 from noon - 4 p.m. at Habitat ReStore East, 4207 Monona Drive.

The day will be filled with free family fun including a kids' build, kids' gardening project and free refreshments. At 1 p.m. Bernie Williams, a Plant Pest and Disease Specialist in Forest Health with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will teach guest everything they’ve always wanted to know about worms – one of the most influential animals in history. From nightcrawlers to jumping worms, this session will end with a magic trick that is guaranteed to make everyone squirm like a worm.

Throughout the day there will be a 20% off store-wide sale at both Habitat ReStore East and West. All proceeds will be used to build affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity families in Dane County.