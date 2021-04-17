press release: Mark your calendar for Habitat ReStore's Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 17. ReStore East and ReStore West will both have a 20% off storewide sale and special activities will be held at each location!

ReStore East will host both a house plant sale and a “take & make” children’s building activity that children can pick up and complete at home. ReStore West will host a door prize drawing. We hope to see you on Saturday, April 17!

West: 5906 Odana Road, 608.442.9919

East: 4207 Monona Drive, 608.661.2813