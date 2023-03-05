SPRING

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: SPRING is comprised of Sahada Buckley on violin and electronics, Maggie Cousin on saxophone, Aaron Gochberg on percussion, Luke Leavitt on piano and synth, Henry Ptacek on drums, and Ari Smith on bass. They are based in Madison, WI, and blend together a wide range of music including jazz, ambient, Brazilian, funk, and new music.  

608-630-9089
