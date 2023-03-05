× Expand 7th Sense Media Tony Barba and saxophone. Tony Barba

media release: SPRING is comprised of Sahada Buckley on violin and electronics, Maggie Cousin on saxophone, Aaron Gochberg on percussion, Luke Leavitt on piano and synth, Henry Ptacek on drums, and Ari Smith on bass. They are based in Madison, WI, and blend together a wide range of music including jazz, ambient, Brazilian, funk, and new music.