press release: The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is ready for the new year and already making plans for a busy spring season full of events! While continuing with the Toy Show and Spring Consignment Auction, the group is also hosting a new event this year - a Bingo and Euchre night.

“We wanted to try something new. The supper before the tournament will be nice to bring the community together. We missed being together the past few years,” says Rachel Wipperfurth, Lodi FFA Alumni President.

SPRING CONSIGNMENT AUCTION - April 16 You never know what’s going to be in the line-up at a consignment auction! This event is jointly hosted by the Lodi FFA Alumni and the Wisconsin Heights FFA Alumni groups and proceeds are shared. Items can be dropped off at Kalscheur Implement, in Cross Plains, Wis. on specific drop-off days/times. Come by for the preview day on Saturday, April 15, 9am to 2pm and take a look. Get lunch at the food stand as well. The actual consignment auction starts ONLINE ONLY at 9am on Sunday April 16. View items beforehand online at https://imkahlngauctions.hibid.com.

“It’s a really busy spring, and we are very grateful for our amazing volunteers. Without their time and dedication, none of this would be possible.” notes Wipperfurth. “I’m really proud of what our group can do to support the students and support ag education in our schools.” Funds raised from Lodi FFA Alumni events are used to help support our schools’ agricultural programs and assist with FFA students’ development activities, such as speaking contests and career-development events. Recently, the Lodi FFA Alumni donated $10,000 for new lights for the new high school greenhouse.

The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is a non-profit organization. For more information on how to join, please contact us at lodiffaalumni.com.