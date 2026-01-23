RSVP for Spring Emergence

media release: A faint gauze of spring green is appearing on the prairie’s winter browns, welcoming you to look for your own signs of new growth. What is emerging can’t be hurried, but calls for patient restraint and holding a space for quiet wonder. This spring retreat invites you sit with the first indications of a new season of life – on the prairie and in your own life and heart. It will hold space for your hushed anticipation and gentle tending.

Conversations about the season, walks on the prairie, naps, art, movement, journaling, great meals, and welcoming accommodations will all be a part of what you can expect when you arrive. A renewed connection to nature and to yourself, along with joy in the anticipation of new things emerging are what you can expect to take with you when you leave.

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

Each season this year, we will offer a different seasonal retreat. They will open spaces where each different season can offer its unique wisdom to us in the changing seasons of our lives. Each retreat is a two-day, one-night experience at Holy Wisdom with cozy accommodations, delicious meals, spacious time periods for solitude, reading and rest and contemplative conversations with other retreatants. There will also be a variety of opportunities to explore the prairies and the season and discover their gifts for you.

𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

• Spring Emergence – April 14-15, 2026 (Wed./Thu.)

• Summer Plentitude – July 14-15, 2026 (Wed./Thu.)

• Fall Fallowing – October 16-17, 2026 (Fri./Sat.)

𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲/𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀

Wed., Apr. 14, 1:00 pm – Th., Apr. 15, 4:00 pm, 2026

Arrive between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm on April 14th to check into your room. The retreat begins at 1:00 pm on April 14th and concludes at 4:00 pm on April 15th.

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

$250/person – Early bird registration before March 7th, 2026

$295/person – Full price cost starting March 8th, until sold out or by registration deadline on April 7, 2026.

The cost of the retreat includes program, meals (Wednesday dinner, Thursday breakfast and Thursday lunch) and overnight room.

The registration deadline for this retreat is April 7th, 2026, or when the retreat fills.

Cancellation policy – if you register but must cancel your registration, you can receive a 75% refund up until April 7th. After that, a 50% refund is available until the retreat starts.

After you register, if you would like to request a double room with another retreatant or if you have other questions about accommodations, please contact us at retreats@holywisdommonastery.org.