media release: It's our first big party since the grand opening, and you are invited!

Our last 3+ years we have slowly grown, germinated, formed, and become Kosa. Now it's time for us to open up to the light and engage with our community in a more meaningful way!

You are like-minded people who are curious about wellness, holistic practices, nature, food. You care about your own well-being and want to connect with others who share your values.

Get ready to be inspired by one another! Let's come together to welcome Kapha season and celebrate spring emergence within our bodies, in nature, and in our collective spirit.

As we slowly awaken from hibernation of winter, our bodies are ready to shed the heaviness, re-energize from within, and reconnect with the world around us.

Dance the night away with tunes from DJ Aqua Soul or lounge and vibe with the crowd. Reawaken the body with mini self-care moments throughout the night.

In addition to the vibe, you can purchase:

Hand-crafted herbal drinks from RA! including herbal kombucha, elevated sparkling lemonade with options to add THC or CBD (10% of proceeds to go Kosa's Inner Light Sanctuary Fund for cancer patients)

Kosa Ayurvedic elixirs

Tasty Indian bites from Kadi & Kudi including sweet and savory options

Space is limited -advance ticket purchase recommended!

$10 cover in advance or at the door donated to Kosa's Inner Light Sanctuary Fund, includes RA! herbal THC lolly. (food and beverage not included).

21+