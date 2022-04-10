press release: MADISON'S POLISH COMMUNITY KEEPS EASTER TRADITIONS. AFTER TWO LONG YEARS, WE ARE BACK.

Join us for the Polish Heritage Club’s annual Spring Festival, taking place Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10 am-3 pm, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 4913 Schofield Street, Monona.

This completely volunteer run event is hosted by the Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin Inc. – Madison, a non-profit organization.

A Palm Sunday tradition, our Festival features traditional Polish items/baked goods for purchase, such as paczki, poppy seed rolls, kolaczki, chrusciki, Polish breads, packaged kielbasa, kiszka and pierogi (from Chicago), amber jewelry, Boleslawiec pottery, imported Polish products, toys, books, and much more.

There will be displays of Polish history, colorful Polish Easter eggs, plus demonstrations of Ukranian egg decorating, wianki (floral head wreaths). While listening to Polish music, enjoy a Polish lunch of pierogi, kielbasa, golobki (cabbage rolls), sauerkraut, and rye bread. (Take-out is also available)

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. FREE parking and wheelchair accessibility. Credit cards are accepted. For more information: Call Linda: (608) 244-2788 or e-mail: lindacagle@att.net

Proceeds from all our events support scholarship funds, educational programs and cultural events.