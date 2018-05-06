Spring Fling

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join your neighbors on Sunday, May 6th, from 1 to 5 PM for a celebration of spring in beautiful Olin and Turville parks.

         ·      Discover spring emphemerals - explore Turville Conservation Park through guided walks & a scavenger hunt for the young

                                    ·     Share a meal with your neighbors – bring a picnic or try your hand at roasting wieners and making s’mores over a fire

                                    ·      Decorate for spring – arts and crafts for kids to create their own spring expressions

                                    ·      Listen to local musicians – tap your toes to the beat of local musicians

                                    ·      Learn the past of these two historic parks – local historian Ron will share his expertise and photo boards

                                    ·      Go fly a kite! – Join local kite experts in catching the spring winds

                                    ·      And maybe learn to make root beer – logistics permitting, a demonstration of riotous root-beer making is in the works

         Spring Fling is sponsored by Friends of Olin-Turville (F.O.O.T.) with the generous support of the Madison Parks Division.

