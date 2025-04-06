media release: Join me for my 6th Annual Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Show now at Double Tree

We are growing BIGGER & BETTER!!

Shop over 45 AMAZING Vendors

SWAG BAGS for the first 50 Adults (18+) in the door

Children/Adults are able to get pictures with the Easter Bunny for free

Children's "Scavenger Hunt" for small prizes and entry for a larger prize

MEGA Raffle Baskets supporting the Dane County Humane Society

https://www.facebook.com/events/527181343430059/