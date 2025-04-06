Spring Fling
to
DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East 4402 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join me for my 6th Annual Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Show now at Double Tree
We are growing BIGGER & BETTER!!
Shop over 45 AMAZING Vendors
SWAG BAGS for the first 50 Adults (18+) in the door
Children/Adults are able to get pictures with the Easter Bunny for free
Children's "Scavenger Hunt" for small prizes and entry for a larger prize
MEGA Raffle Baskets supporting the Dane County Humane Society
