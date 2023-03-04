media release: FREE Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Market

Saturday, March 4th 10a-3p at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes - 2121 E Spring St. Madison, WI

Come Shop Crafters, Artisans, and local businesses,

Enter to win one of many Raffle Baskets with all proceeds going to the Dane County Humane Society

Enter to win $100 Vendor Shopping Spree, with your choice of vendor

Be one of the first guests (18 & Older) and get a SWAG BAG with goodies and coupons to use that day!

https://www.facebook.com/events/3455579871338233/