Spring Foraging at the Farm!

media release: Join our upcoming Foraging workshop to enjoy all the edible delights in the Spring season. Join the Madison Public Art Project and Rooted Education Director Sarah Karlson as we tour the Farm and then cook up and share the edible wild foraged finds together enjoying a scrumptious wild tasting!

In this workshop you will learn harvesting practices, foraging safety, how to identify plants found within the grounds and how these plants can be used for foods and plant-based medicines. The guided herb walk may include chickweed, lamb's quarters, lady's thumb, wild amaranth and chickweed. Together we will cook a handmade edible weed pesto made with a vintage hand crank. Enjoy a complimentary tasting, drink, and plant-based herbal salve gift you can take home. Recipes will be provided to all workshop participants on this foraging adventure! This is a companion event to the upcoming “Wildflowers of Wisconsin” mural that is opening this Fall presented by the Madison Public Art Project.

A $15.00/ticket includes the cooking at the kitchen workshop, supplies, recipe card, and guided foraging walk. Space is limited.