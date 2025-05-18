Grow and Gather: Spring Foraging

media release: Come explore the Welsh Hills Trail and learn how to forage with our Kitchen Gardener, Abbie Lehman.

Class will begin with a discussion of foraging basics at the base of the trail. Then, we will embark on a two-mile loop through the Welsh Hills to put our new knowledge to the test, identifying common Spring wild edibles along the way!

By the end of this course, you will learn why you should forage, where you can forage, how to forage safely and responsibly, as well as key identification techniques and common plant families.

Adults (18 & up): $45 per person

Youth (8-17): $45 per person

Check-in at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green, WI 53588. Please check in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event. The Welsh Hills Trail begins at the top of the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center parking lot.

