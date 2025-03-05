Spring Forward Frolic
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: GHC workers are throwing a party at the Labor Temple, and you're invited!
Come celebrate on Wednesday, March 5, 5:30pm at 1602 S Park St. There will be snacks, drinks, and a cash-only bar. Disco / funk band VO5 will get you dancing starting at 7pm. Family, friends, and community are all encouraged to attend -- this event is for everyone!
Info
