Spring Forward Frolic

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: GHC workers are throwing a party at the Labor Temple, and you're invited!

Come celebrate on Wednesday, March 5, 5:30pm at 1602 S Park St. There will be snacks, drinks, and a cash-only bar. Disco / funk band VO5 will get you dancing starting at 7pm. Family, friends, and community are all encouraged to attend -- this event is for everyone!

Info

Special Events
