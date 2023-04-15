Spring Forward Vintage Market
The Sylvee 25 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Spring Forward Vintage Market is a unique shopping experience that brings together small businesses and Individuals throughout the Midwest. These sellers sell a wide variety of goods, art, cameras, reworked clothing, vintage clothing, and other curated goods. Our vendors focus on items from as early as the 1900s through the early 2000s. We are also excited to host local food vendors.
