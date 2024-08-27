media release: The next public information meeting for this watershed is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, 2024, via Zoom. Prior registration is required.

Aug. 27, 2024 Public Information Meeting Registration

This meeting will cover the updated solutions modeling for the Spring Harbor Watershed Study, which began in June 2022 after the completion of the original Watershed Study.

The original Spring Harbor Watershed Study Final Draft Report, dated October 2021, received 58 comments and over 100 individual questions during the comment period. A breakdown of those comments can be seen in the charts below. In order to address the feedback from residents effectively the City completed additional watershed computer modeling. The goals of this additional modeling were to provide additional information on the selected solutions, explore alternative solutions, and create a near-term plan for the Spring Harbor flood mitigation projects.

With the modeling completed, the City will present its findings at the August 27th, 2024 public information meeting. The presentation will cover the City’s modeling process, and a near-term and long-term plan for the Spring Harbor Watershed mitigation solutions. There will be breakout groups at the end of the meeting to discuss the proposed solutions.